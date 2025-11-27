Trending Now
Ukraine, Britain sign deal on interceptor drone production
EuropeInternationalmilitaryUnited nations

Ukraine, Britain sign deal on interceptor drone production

November 27, 2025

KIEV, Nov. 27 — The delegations of the Ukrainian and British defense ministries signed a licensing agreement for the production of Ukraine’s Octopus interceptor drone in Britain.

“This is a historical precedent and the next important step that will enable the production in the UK of Ukrainian interceptors that have proven their effectiveness against Shahed drones,”

Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal said in a Telegram post on Thursday, referring to the drones used by Russia in its conflict with Ukraine.

The two sides plan to establish large-scale production of interceptor drones with a potential output reaching several thousand units per month, Shmyhal said.

The drones will be supplied to Ukraine to strengthen the country’s air defense capabilities, he added. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

