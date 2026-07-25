Over 1.3 million IDPs return home in Burkina Faso in first half of 2026

OUAGADOUGOU, July 25– More than 1.3 million internally displaced persons (IDPs) returned to their home communities in Burkina Faso in the first half of 2026, driven by improving security in several reclaimed areas, the government announced Friday.

According to Minister of Family and Solidarity Passowende Pelagie Kabre, these returns spanned 1,034 localities as of June 30.

Alongside the returns, the ministry reported significant humanitarian and social progress during the same period. Over 480,000 vulnerable individuals received food aid, essential non-food supplies and recovery support.

More than 1,400 women and children living on the streets were taken into protective care, and 1,900 individuals received comprehensive social support. Moreover, the government equipped over 1,000 women with production and processing gear to support economic independence, while providing specialized care to more than 3,000 survivors of gender-based violence. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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