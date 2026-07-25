Trending Now
Home International Guterres makes 1st UN chief visit to Damascus since 2009, pledges recovery support
Guterres makes 1st UN chief visit to Damascus since 2009, pledges recovery support
International

Guterres makes 1st UN chief visit to Damascus since 2009, pledges recovery support

July 25, 2026

DAMASCUS, July 25 — UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres visited Syria on Saturday, pledging continued UN support for the country’s recovery and reconstruction in the first visit by a UN chief to Damascus since 2009.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Syrian foreign chief Asaad al-Shaibani, Guterres said the Syrian people “have endured many years of suffering, yet they have not lost their resilience, creativity and sense of belonging.”

He said no country emerging from a severe conflict could rebuild on its own, calling on the international community to assist Syria.

He also reaffirmed the UN’s position that the occupied Golan Heights are Syrian territory, and called for an end to all violations of Syria’s sovereignty.

For his part, al-Shaibani described the visit as reflecting a new phase in Syria’s relations with the UN.

“The priority now is reconstruction, and that requires lifting all remaining restrictions,” he said, adding that Syria is working to shift from humanitarian relief toward sustainable development.

He also noted that 3.5 million Syrians have returned to the country.

Earlier, Guterres held talks with Syria’s interim leader Ahmad al-Sharaa.

Post Views: 33
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Somalia’s capital kicks off first direct elections in...

December 25, 2025

Zelensky depicts peace talks with U.S. as “constructive,”...

December 8, 2025

China, Lesotho to strengthen exchanges, advance cooperation

January 12, 2026

3 killed in Cape Town shooting

February 22, 2026

Romania secures 16.68 bln euros under EU SAFE...

January 16, 2026

U.S.-Iran talks show signs of progress amid blockade,...

April 16, 2026

AI tools boost smart job matching in China

December 1, 2025

U.S. ranchers face mounting strain as beef prices...

February 18, 2026

China moves further to promote affordable, eco-friendly funeral...

January 9, 2026

China firmly opposes U.S. manipulation of so-called “general...

April 1, 2026
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.