Guterres makes 1st UN chief visit to Damascus since 2009, pledges recovery support

DAMASCUS, July 25 — UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres visited Syria on Saturday, pledging continued UN support for the country’s recovery and reconstruction in the first visit by a UN chief to Damascus since 2009.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Syrian foreign chief Asaad al-Shaibani, Guterres said the Syrian people “have endured many years of suffering, yet they have not lost their resilience, creativity and sense of belonging.”

He said no country emerging from a severe conflict could rebuild on its own, calling on the international community to assist Syria.

He also reaffirmed the UN’s position that the occupied Golan Heights are Syrian territory, and called for an end to all violations of Syria’s sovereignty.

For his part, al-Shaibani described the visit as reflecting a new phase in Syria’s relations with the UN.

“The priority now is reconstruction, and that requires lifting all remaining restrictions,” he said, adding that Syria is working to shift from humanitarian relief toward sustainable development.

He also noted that 3.5 million Syrians have returned to the country.

Earlier, Guterres held talks with Syria’s interim leader Ahmad al-Sharaa.

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