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Egyptian FM urges halting military operations, preserving navigation freedom in phone calls with Iranian, Omani counterparts
Middle East

Egyptian FM urges halting military operations, preserving navigation freedom in phone calls with Iranian, Omani counterparts

July 25, 2026

CAIRO, July 25 — Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty on Saturday called for an immediate halt to military operations and the preservation of freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea during separate phone calls with his Iranian and Omani counterparts.

During the calls with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi and Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi, the ministers discussed the latest regional developments and ongoing efforts to de-escalate tensions and restore security and stability, according to a statement from the Egyptian Foreign Ministry.

Abdelatty stressed the need for an immediate cessation of military operations and escalatory actions, urging the parties to prioritize political and diplomatic solutions to help contain rising tensions and prevent the conflict from expanding.

He also underscored the importance of maintaining freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea, describing it as essential to regional security and stability and to safeguarding international trade and global supply chains.

The phone calls came amid heightened regional tensions, as the United States launched multiple rounds of attacks on Iranian targets in recent days and Iran responded by targeting U.S. bases and facilities across the region. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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