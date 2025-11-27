TAIPEI, Nov. 27 — Young people gathered in Taipei on Thursday, holding signs and chanting in protest against Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s erroneous remarks on Taiwan and what they described as the “flattering posture” adopted by the island’s leader Lai Ching-te.

“Takaichi’s remarks are aimed at dragging Taiwan into war, and this is something we absolutely cannot tolerate,” said protester Tan Chuan-shao, who is a member of the New Party in Taiwan.

You Zhi-bin, another New Party member, said that Takaichi has repeatedly stirred up tension in the Taiwan Strait, while Lai and the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities have ignored these rising tensions and have instead staged a show of support for Japan.

You was referring to a photo in which Lai posed with sushi made using Japanese seafood products.

“They are playing with the lives and property of Taiwan’s people,” he said. Protester Xu Ming-wei criticized Lai and the DPP authorities for failing to address issues that ordinary people care about, including rising costs, rampant fraud, and the safety of children.

Instead, Xu said, they are echoing Takaichi’s provocations while allocating vast sums to defense.

“By disregarding all of these concrete concerns, he is simply incompetent,” he added.

Public criticism of Lai and the DPP authorities has continued to mount in Taiwan over their remarks and actions.

“That peace in the Strait should be safeguarded is absolutely the mainstream public opinion in Taiwan,” You said.

“A large portion of young people oppose the DPP authorities and external forces dragging Taiwan into war.” (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

