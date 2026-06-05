Trending Now
Home International Trump says U.S. welcomes prospect of Zelensky-Putin direct talks
Trump says U.S. welcomes prospect of Zelensky-Putin direct talks
International

Trump says U.S. welcomes prospect of Zelensky-Putin direct talks

June 5, 2026

WASHINGTON, June 5– U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday that Washington welcomed the prospect of direct talks between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin, urging them to make compromises to end the years-long conflict.

“I’m glad that they’re maybe talking about meeting,” Trump told reporters at the White House, in response to an open letter in which Zelensky proposed direct talks with Putin. “I think it would be great if they met. They should. Get it done.”

“They’re going to both make compromises, I suggested those compromises, and … we’ve had a lot to do with it,” Trump said.

Trump declined to reveal what concessions the leaders agreed to make to bring about an end to the conflict.

Earlier on Thursday, Zelensky called on Putin to engage in direct talks to end the war, arguing that continued fighting was affecting Russia’s resources and its international standing.

“Ukraine proposes ending this war through direct engagement between us — and you. I am proposing a meeting,” he said in the open letter published on the Ukrainian presidency’s website.

Zelensky can come to Moscow at any time if he wishes to hold talks, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday.

“President Putin said that if Zelensky wants to talk, he can come to Moscow and do so,” Peskov said. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 22
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

G20 expert panel report urges action on Africa’s...

November 20, 2025

Namibia condemns Israel’s plan to control Gaza City

August 14, 2025

Iran cannot “blackmail” U.S. with Strait of Hormuz:...

April 18, 2026

Ghanaian President calls for united front between ECOWAS...

January 31, 2026

Canadian officials hail U.S. Supreme Court ruling against...

February 21, 2026

Two Kiev operatives killed while trying to attack...

April 27, 2026

6 fishermen missing off S. Philippines

February 23, 2026

EU allocates 1 billion euros to boost collaborative...

December 17, 2025

Ukrainian parliament forms working group on elections

December 22, 2025

UN agencies assist Caribbean nations in preparing for...

October 28, 2025
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.