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Cabo Verde World Cup star Vozinha joins Colo Colo
Cabo Verde's goalkeeper Vozinha looks on during the round of 32 match against Argentina at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Miami Stadium, the United States, July 3, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Chen)
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Cabo Verde World Cup star Vozinha joins Colo Colo

July 25, 2026

SANTIAGO, July 25– Cabo Verde goalkeeper Vozinha has reached an agreement to join Chile’s Colo Colo, club president Anibal Mosa said on Friday.

Vozinha, 40, will arrive as a free agent after his contract with Portuguese second-division side Chaves expired in June.

“There is an agreement in place,” Mosa told reporters. “Following medical exams, he will be presented at the Estadio Monumental. In addition to my approval, his name was agreed upon across all levels of Colo Colo. He is someone coming in to contribute to the club.”

He provided no details about the length of the contract or the financial terms.

Vozinha (4th L) saves the ball during the Group H match against Spain at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Atlanta Stadium, the United States, June 15, 2026. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Vozinha, whose real name is Josimar Jose Evora Dias, was one of the standout players of the World Cup in June and July, helping an unfancied Cabo Verde reach the knockout stage at its first appearance at the tournament.

It eventually exited in the round of 32, pushing Argentina to extra-time before falling 3-2.

The veteran kept a clean sheet in his team’s goalless draw with eventual champion Spain in their opener before repeating the feat in the final group stage match against Saudi Arabia.

Colo Colo is currently top of Chile’s top-flight standings as it seeks a 35th league title.

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