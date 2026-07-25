3 killed in Cape Town shooting in South Africa

CAPE TOWN, July 25 — Three people were shot dead by two gunmen in a Cape Town township, South Africa, on Friday, local police confirmed.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the South African Police Service in Western Cape said the shooting occurred in Khayelitsha, the largest township in Cape Town, on the city’s southeastern outskirts, on Friday afternoon, where three men aged 30, 31 and 32 were killed.

“At approximately 15:50, police responded to a complaint at Mofala Street, Site B, where they found the victims with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victims were declared dead at the scene by medical personnel,” police said. According to the statement, preliminary information indicated that two unidentified armed men arrived at the premises and made enquiries about the victims before proceeding to a structure at the back of the property.

Shortly thereafter, gunshots were heard. “The suspects were then seen fleeing the scene in a white Hyundai motor vehicle, traveling in an unknown direction,” police said.

Police added that the motive for the attack remains under investigation, and no arrests have been made. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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