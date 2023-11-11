Uganda Cricket Cranes determined to make history in Namibia

Staff Reporter

Kampala, November 11 — The Uganda Cricket Cranes have touched down in Namibia, gearing up for the T20 World Cup Qualifiers Africa finals slated for November 20-30. Competing against Namibia, Zimbabwe, Tanzania, Rwanda, Nigeria, and Kenya, Uganda eyes one of the two slots for the 2024 T20 World Cup in the USA and West Indies.

Having diligently prepared for years, the Cricket Cranes, under Interim Head Coach Jackson Ogwang, exude confidence. Ogwang stated, “With a cohesive team and thorough preparation, we’re poised for success. Every game is crucial, and while the spotlight may be on matches against Zimbabwe or Namibia, we aim to perform consistently and let fate decide the rest.”

Brian Masaba leads the Cricket Cranes, featuring seasoned players like Riazat Ali Shah, Dinesh Nakrani, and Robinson Obuya. Unfortunately, the absence of opening bowlers Juma Miyagi and Cosmas Kyewuta due to recurring injuries is a setback.

Ranked 23rd globally in T20, Uganda faces stiff competition from Namibia and Zimbabwe, considered favorites for World Cup qualification. Despite the odds, Uganda, boasting a favorable record in Namibia, eyes potential upsets.

Their tournament debut kicks off against Namibia on November 20. Cricket enthusiasts eagerly await Uganda’s performance as they strive for a spot in the prestigious T20 World Cup. ???????? #UgandaCricket #T20WorldCupQualifiers