Referees get FIFA training

WINDHOEK, OCT 3 – Namibian Referees are currently undergoing a five days FIFA – MA Referees Course training courtesy of the Namibia Football Association ( NFA) Referees Department. The training started on 30 September and ends Monday in Windhoek.

Zimbabwean and FIFA Referees Instructor Felix Tangawarima is conducting the training with 35 local match officials the recipients of the training.

Some of the issues touched upon include amendments to The Laws of the Game, match preparation, team building, as well as fitness tests.

FIFA’s Physical Instructor Marco Mzengo will also take part.

”This workshop was delayed by COVID-19 and finally it’s taking place to update our members on the latest in their area of the game. Most of them are engaged and we have the semifinals of the MTC NFA Cup Aweh coming and also the various leagues that are going on and will start soon, so this is very important”, said Absalom Goseb, NFA Referees Coordinator.

Here are the participants :Nehemia Shoovaleka, Jonas Shongedi, Samuel Nghipandulwa, Andre’ Helmut,Paulus Thomas, Vistoria Shangula,Wilhelm Haitembu, Salom Efraim, Apollo, Lungameni,Clemence Mudiu, Naftal Negongo,Naftal Gideon,Fillipus nghilanganye,Petrus Amutenya,Festus Sintago, Matweu Kanyanga, Mateus Nevonga, Alex Lumponjani, Lisias Shaaningwa,Johannes Shinuna, Sem Moses Singeve, Obed Nangolo, Christof Vries, Simon Shigwete, Petrus Dighonga,Muketele Mwiya, Jeremia Johannes, Festus Shivolo, Jevezinge Muheue, Hangula Angula,Joel Paulina, Olivia Amukuu, Clause Bonifatius,Eveline Lungameni, Shilixuleni Ndapewa. – nfa.org