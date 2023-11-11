Aviation Partnerships Soar as Windhoek and Atlanta Airports Join Forces

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, November 11 — In a significant move toward enhancing air accessibility and exploring potential investment opportunities, the Deputy Mayor of the City of Windhoek, Cllr Magdalena Lombardt, warmly greeted a high-level delegation from the United States’ Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. Led by Namibia Airports Company (NAC) Chief Executive Bisey /Uirab, the delegation’s visit aims to cultivate relationships that foster collaboration between the two parties.

Lombardt, in her welcoming remarks, stressed the importance of collaborative initiatives with international and domestic aviation stakeholders. She highlighted the crucial role such collaborations play in enhancing the value proposition within the aviation sector. Balram Bheodari, General Manager of Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, showcased its position as the world’s busiest airport, emphasizing its potential for untapped business opportunities beneficial to both Windhoek and Atlanta.

The Atlanta delegation sees potential in fostering tourism, local economic development, and cultural exchange through strategic collaborations. Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport’s deputy general manager for Commercial, Jai Ferrell, attributed their success to a strong online presence and believes Windhoek can leverage this through partnership with Namibia Airport Company.

City of Windhoek CEO, Moses Matyayi, underscored the importance of global connectivity for economic growth, tourism development, and investment promotion. He expressed confidence that tapping into Atlanta’s extensive experience would pave the way for strategic partnerships, fostering future engagements. NAC’s /Uirab noted that this engagement lays the foundation for a close working relationship, creating synergies for both business and leisure in the City.