Sport makes you better people in society – Governor Andre

By Foibe N Paavo

SWAKOPMUND, 16 April – Regional governor, Neville Andre, welcomed around young 700 participants from all over the region to Swakopmund last night for the start of the Erongo Governor’s Cup today.

The teams of soccer, netball, and volleyball players will be testing their skills against each other in the three-day event over the Easter weekend.

The first item on their program was a motivational talk hosted at the Swakopmund Municipality chambers.

Organizers designed the event to unite, bring harmony and keep the participants at ease as they might have arrived exhausted and scared of the challenging competition. Experienced sports speakers motivated the youngsters who responded with excitement, singing, and cheering.

Governor Andre reminded the young ambassadors that being active in sports makes them better people in society, and encouraged them to try and be the best.

Communications specialist, Usi //Hoebeb, spoke about emotional intelligence, empathy, relationship management, time, and self-awareness. He also encouraged players to understand diversity and interact or communicate with others with respect and kindness because values are important during the games.

“Our strength lies in our differences. Accept, acknowledge and respect each other’s positions in the teams and make this one of your priorities during the entire tournament if you want to show excellence to be great ambassadors of tomorrow,” he said.

Namibian volleyball legend, Rudy Bawi, gave a background about sport, in general, and volleyball. He said that volleyball is a unique game but, as far as he’s concerned, only soccer is acknowledged in Namibia and other sports, volleyball included are highly underestimated.

Bawi also highlighted that sport increases body flexibility, improves muscles, and also helps lose calories. – Namibia Daily News