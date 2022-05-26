Trending Now
Four Erongo netball players in the national U/19 squad for Cosana champs in Malawi

May 26, 2022

By Foibe N Paavo

SWAKOPMUND, May 26 – The Erongo Netball Association has announced them under 19 players to travel to Malawi for the Confederation of Southern African Netball Associations (Cosana) championships in June.

Elizabeth Besser, Meagan-Louise le Roux, Saara Awases and Uusuta Muvangua join players in the national squad for the

Cosana U/19 Tri-Nations Netball Tournament from 10 to 17th June 2022.

Two teams will be taking part in the competition, the senior team as well as the u/19 national squad that was selected during trials that took place in Windhoek three weeks ago.

A squad of 19 under 19s has been selected from different netball teams all around Namibia to represent their country in the upcoming event. – Namibia Daily News

 

