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UAE says halts trade with Iran after detecting 2 ballistic missiles
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UAE says halts trade with Iran after detecting 2 ballistic missiles

August 19, 2026

DUBAI, Aug. 19 — The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has suspended all trade, commercial exchanges and financial transactions with Iran until further notice, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs said early Wednesday, a few hours after the country said it detected two ballistic missiles launched from Iran.

In a statement posted on social media platform X, Afra Al Hameli, the director of the foreign ministry’s strategic communications department, said the decision came in light of regional escalations that undermine regional and international peace and security.

The statement reiterated the UAE’s commitment to dialogue, cooperation and regional integration as essential means of advancing peace, stability and prosperity in the region.

Earlier in the day, the UAE’s Ministry of Defense said its air defense systems detected two ballistic missiles launched from Iran toward the country, adding that the missiles were targeting maritime traffic.

The ministry said that the first missile fell outside the UAE’s territorial waters, while the second fell within the country’s territorial waters.

So far, no casualties or damage have been reported in connection with the missiles.(Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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