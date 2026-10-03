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1 killed, 2 injured in forest fire in southern Peru
International

1 killed, 2 injured in forest fire in southern Peru

October 3, 2026

LIMA, Oct. 3  — A large forest fire left one person dead and two others injured in southern Peru, a regional emergency official said Saturday.

The fire in the populated community of Yanahuara in Urubamba province, Cusco region, killed an elderly person whose identity had not yet been determined, Miguel Oscco, head of the regional emergency operations center of Cusco, told local radio station RPP.

The two injured people, who suffered second-degree burns, were rushed to the Cusco Regional Hospital for treatment, according to Oscco.

The fire remained out of control as intense solar radiation, strong winds and dry vegetation hampered firefighting efforts, Oscco said.

Regional authorities were coordinating with the Peruvian Air Force to deploy aircraft to help fight the blaze, he added. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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