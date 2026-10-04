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Home InternationalCRIME Australian police investigate damage to gov’t buildings in Canberra
Australian police investigate damage to gov’t buildings in Canberra
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Australian police investigate damage to gov’t buildings in Canberra

October 4, 2026

CANBERRA, Oct. 4  — Australian police said on Sunday they are investigating damage to two government buildings in Canberra after ball bearings were allegedly used to strike windows at the properties.

Australian Capital Territory (ACT) Policing said in a statement that it is seeking witnesses and information relating to the damage.

The incidents occurred at buildings on Emu Bank and Benjamin Way in the northern Canberra district of Belconnen between 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. local time on Thursday.

Ball bearings are believed to have been used to damage shopfront windows at both locations, police said, adding that no one was injured.

According to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, one of the affected buildings houses a Housing ACT office. Staff inside the building were temporarily locked down following the incident, and the office was closed on Friday.

Police are seeking witnesses and dashcam footage from the area during the incidents and have urged anyone who saw suspicious people or vehicles to come forward. Investigations are continuing. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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