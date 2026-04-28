Netanyahu’s testimony in corruption trial resumes after hiatus due to Iran war

JERUSALEM, April 28 — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu resumed his testimony in a criminal trial at a Tel Aviv court on Tuesday, after a two-month pause due to the Iran war.

Netanyahu, who faces charges in three corruption cases, was due to resume testimony on Monday, which was cancelled after his lawyer requested a postponement, citing “security-related scheduling constraints.”

During Tuesday’s testimony, prosecutor Yehudit Tirosh continued the questioning in the so-called Case 4000, in which Netanyahu is accused of advancing regulations that benefited Shaul Elovitch, then controlling shareholder of Bezeq, Israel’s largest telecommunications company, and the Walla news website, in exchange for favorable coverage.

Netanyahu is charged with bribery, fraud and breach of trust. He denies all charges.

According to Israel’s Haaretz newspaper, Netanyahu’s previous appearance on Feb. 24 marked the 80th time he testified in the trial.

An emergency was declared nationwide in late February after Israel and the United States launched the war on Iran, forcing the closure of many institutions, businesses and schools. Courts also operated in “emergency mode,” with only urgent hearings held via video.

Normal operations resumed two weeks ago, but Netanyahu’s lawyers have repeatedly requested delays of the testimony, saying he is required to handle security matters. (Namibia Daily News/ Xinhua)

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