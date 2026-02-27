Sri Lanka repatriates wanted organized crime head from India

COLOMBO, Feb. 27 — A crime kingpin wanted over multiple criminal cases was repatriated to Sri Lanka from India by the Sri Lankan police on Friday, the police announced. According to the police, a team from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) escorted Janith Madushanka de Silva, also known as “Podi Lassi,” to Sri Lanka after traveling to India for the handover.

Authorities consider the suspect a high-profile alleged drug trafficker linked to several offenses, including murder, drug trafficking and extortion, according to the police, adding they handed the suspect over to the Galle District Crimes Division for further investigations.

The suspect fled the country in 2024 when he was granted bail, despite a court-imposed overseas travel ban, said the police, adding that he was apprehended by Indian authorities in Mumbai on Jan. 16, 2025, on charges related to illegal entry into India.

Sri Lanka’s Inspector General of Police had recently made a formal request to India for his return, the police noted.

A number of wanted Sri Lankan criminals live in other countries.

In early February, a police spokesperson told the media that Sri Lanka Police had issued Interpol red notices to secure the return of 103 criminal suspects believed to be overseas.(Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

