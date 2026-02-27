Trending Now
Home InternationalAsia Sri Lanka repatriates wanted organized crime head from India
Sri Lanka repatriates wanted organized crime head from India
AsiaCRIMECurrent AffairsInternational

Sri Lanka repatriates wanted organized crime head from India

February 27, 2026

COLOMBO, Feb. 27 — A crime kingpin wanted over multiple criminal cases was repatriated to Sri Lanka from India by the Sri Lankan police on Friday, the police announced. According to the police, a team from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) escorted Janith Madushanka de Silva, also known as “Podi Lassi,” to Sri Lanka after traveling to India for the handover.

Authorities consider the suspect a high-profile alleged drug trafficker linked to several offenses, including murder, drug trafficking and extortion, according to the police, adding they handed the suspect over to the Galle District Crimes Division for further investigations.

The suspect fled the country in 2024 when he was granted bail, despite a court-imposed overseas travel ban, said the police, adding that he was apprehended by Indian authorities in Mumbai on Jan. 16, 2025, on charges related to illegal entry into India.

Sri Lanka’s Inspector General of Police had recently made a formal request to India for his return, the police noted.

A number of wanted Sri Lankan criminals live in other countries.

In early February, a police spokesperson told the media that Sri Lanka Police had issued Interpol red notices to secure the return of 103 criminal suspects believed to be overseas.(Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

Post Views: 78
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

8 dead, 2 injured after fireworks retail store...

February 15, 2026

The Namibian Stock Exchange (“NSX”) held a Gala...

October 13, 2022

China home to over 5,000 AI companies

September 8, 2025

U.S. fabricating excuses for itself to resume nuclear...

February 11, 2026

France has right to reject unacceptable proposals from...

January 9, 2026

Trump says UN should continue, but Board of...

January 21, 2026

Türkiye extradites 12 fugitives on Interpol Red Notices

December 1, 2025

Xi urges major risk prevention to ensure healthy...

January 21, 2019

China’s zero-tariff policy opens new doors for Ugandan...

December 2, 2025

Thousands march in Cape Town to protest state...

September 28, 2017
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.