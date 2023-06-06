Trending Now
DR Congo commends progress made during president's visit to China
DR Congo commends progress made during president's visit to China

June 6, 2023

KINSHASA, June 6 – The government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) expressed late Monday satisfaction with the progress made during the recent state visit of President Felix Tshisekedi to China in late May.

During a joint press briefing, government spokesman Patrick Muyaya and Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Christophe Lutundula, accompanied by Finance Minister Nicolas Kazadi, shed light on the importance of this trip deemed “historic” by Kinshasa.

“Many things were done on the sidelines of this visit, in particular the signing of several memoranda between the two countries,” Patrick Muyaya said.

During the visit from May 24 to 29, the two countries announced the elevation of the bilateral relationship from a strategic partnership of win-win cooperation to a comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.

Underlining this “win-win” partnership between Kinshasa and Beijing, the vice prime minister spoke of several sectors with huge potential such as the digital economy.

Nicolas Kazadi, the DRC’s Minister of Finance, said that the goal of their mission to China was to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

“We had to breathe new life into this cooperation, which is extremely important. China today is one of the main economic players on a global scale and the leading investor in the DRC. We, therefore, have a major partner,” he said.  ~Xinhua/ Namibia Daily News

