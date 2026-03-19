U.S. intelligence official says Iranian gov’t remains intact though largely degraded

WASHINGTON, March 19 — U.S. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard said on Wednesday that Iran’s government “appears to be intact” despite significant military pressure.

“The IC (U.S. intelligence community) assesses the regime in Iran appears to be intact but largely degraded due to attacks on its leadership and military capabilities,” Gabbard said in the Senate Intelligence Committee’s annual hearing on worldwide threats facing the United States.

Gabbard also said in a written version of her opening statement issued before the hearing that Iran has not rebuilt its nuclear enrichment program since U.S. strikes in June “obliterated” Iran’s underground nuclear facilities and sealed their entrances.

“As a result of Operation Midnight Hammer, Iran’s nuclear enrichment program was obliterated. There has been no efforts since then to try to rebuild their enrichment capability.

The entrances to the underground facilities that were bombed have been buried and shuttered with cement,” she said in the prepared remarks. However, she omitted these prepared remarks when testifying to the committee.

“Was that because the president (Donald Trump) had said there was an imminent threat?” asked Senator Mark Warner, the top Democrat on the committee.

“I recognized that the time was running long, and I skipped through some of the portions,” Gabbard answered. Warner said the intelligence chief chose to omit part of the assessment that contradicts Trump.

Gabbard also told lawmakers that the U.S. intelligence community has assessed that Iran could begin to develop an intercontinental ballistic missile in less than 10 years.

Iran “has previously demonstrated space launch and other technology it could use to begin to develop a militarily-viable Intercontinental Ballistic Missile before 2035, should Tehran attempt to pursue that capability,” she said.

These assessments will be updated as the full impact of the ongoing U.S. strikes on Iran unfolds, the intelligence chief added. “However, these assessments will clearly be updated as the full impact of Operation Epic Fury’s devastating strikes on Iran’s missile production facilities, stockpiles and launch capabilities is determined,” Gabbard said.

“The U.S. intelligence community assesses that if a hostile regime survives, it will likely seek to begin a years-long effort to rebuild its missiles and UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) forces,” Gabbard said.

The United States and Israel launched massive attacks on Iran on Feb. 28, disrupting global shipping, sending oil prices soaring and shaking the global economy. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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