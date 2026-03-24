Namibia rugby launches program for global competitiveness

WINDHOEK, March 24– The Namibia Rugby Union (NRU) on Tuesday commenced with a week-long developmental intensive program to restructure the nation’s rugby ecosystem and elevate its technical standards on the global stage.

The program dubbed “Super Week” forms a key part of the union’s long-term commitment to building capacity within Namibian rugby by investing in education and training at all levels of the game, the NRU said in a statement.

“Super Week is one of our flagship development initiatives. By investing in education and upskilling our coaches, match officials, and support staff, we are ensuring that rugby in Namibia continues to grow in a structured and sustainable way,” an NRU representative said in a statement.

Furthermore, the NRU said the week also plays an important role in supporting player safety, improving match quality, and fostering professionalism within the sport.

According to the rugby governing body, participants will be engaged in a variety of accredited courses designed to improve technical knowledge, coaching ability, officiating standards, and player welfare.

Each course is facilitated by qualified World Rugby trainers, offering both theoretical and practical sessions that equip participants with internationally aligned rugby knowledge and skills, the NRU said.

Participants arrived in the country’s capital, Windhoek, on Monday, with sessions running daily from Tuesday to Saturday. Namibia is widely regarded as one of Africa’s traditional rugby strongholds.

World Rugby notes that Namibia has been a regular presence at the sport’s biggest stage, having appeared at every Men’s Rugby World Cup since making its debut in 1999, a run that reached seven consecutive tournaments by 2023.

Although the team missed direct qualification for the 2027 Rugby World Cup, World Rugby said in 2025 that Namibia remained in contention to keep alive its bid for an eighth straight appearance, underlining the country’s enduring status in African rugby despite a recent dip in rankings. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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