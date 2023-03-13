Namibian Jennifer Haluodi to Join Diplomatic Simulation in Thailand

By Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, March 13 — MultiChoice Namibia’s Quality Assurance Analyst Selected to Represent Namibia at Diplomatic Simulation Event

Jennifer Haluodi, a Walvis Bay native and a Quality Assurance Analyst at MultiChoice Namibia, has been selected to represent Namibia at the Diplomatic Simulation event, which will take place in Thailand from 28 April to 1 May 2023. The event will bring together hundreds of young leaders from around Africa to harness and advance opportunities for the leaders of tomorrow.

Although Haluodi is a Business Administration master’s graduate and a first-year law student, her passion lies in gaining experience in the diplomatic practice space. “I’ve always wanted to solve real-life problems. I saw the Diplomatic Simulation as a great chance to further my career as it is a collaborative learning experience where I can step into the role of a real-life diplomat,” said Haluodi.

Although her current role is in a corporate space, she believes her attention to detail and ability to work well with others and be flexible and open to change have been helpful in honing her diplomatic skills.

For others interested in pursuing a career in diplomacy, Haluodi encouraged them to invest in themselves and aim big. “Don’t wait for somebody to do it for you. Find out about new technologies. Find out about new opportunities that interest you. Know that you can make a career change anytime. Connect, network, and build relationships. Be a part of a journey that builds relationships.”

Haluodi expressed her excitement to promote diplomacy for development and hopes to create new and powerful changes in mindsets and performance in a creative and focused manner.

Currently reading Leader Shift by John Maxwell, Haluodi is eager to embrace a growth mindset and take practical steps to learn and grow. She hopes to receive enough funds for her flight in time for the Simulation event and has big dreams for her future. – Namibia Daily News