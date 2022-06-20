Trending Now
Two suicides reported in one day in Omusati

June 20, 2022

By Lylie Happiness

OSHAKATI, 20 June 2022 – Suicide is becoming increasingly prevalent, particularly in northern Namibia, where two men from different villages allegedly took their own lives early on Saturday.

According to Deputy Commissioner Moses Simaho, one of the incidents took place at Ouhwaala village in the Anamulenge constituency where Aliosius Rudolf Shikalepo (54) was found hanging in the thatched room of his house and died at about 05h00.

Simaho said that the motive behind his suicide is not known and the tragedy will be fully investigated.

In another incident, Shiimi Tolata (64) also reportedly hanged himself with a rope from the roof of his sleeping room in his own house at Uukuvu village at about 08h00

Simaho said no suicide note was found and no foul play is suspected. Next of kin has been informed. – Namibia Daily News

