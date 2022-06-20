Capricorn Private Wealth Celebrates Women

Own Correspondent

Windhoek, 20 June 2022–Capricorn Private Wealth (CPW) hosted an exclusive stakeholder event for its female clients on Friday, 10 June 2022, at The Weinberg Hotel. Chris Matthee, Executive Officer at Capricorn Private Wealth said that “the morning is about recognising the mettle that women have to drive change and make an impact, whilst ensuring that they remain inspired to keep going the extra mile.

He further added that “it has been more than five years since introducing the unique Capricorn Private Wealth offering and we remain dedicated and committed to keeping this offering fresh, unique, and relevant. I wish to thank you as our esteemed clients – as impactful women – for allowing us to be part of your banking and wealth journey and for your loyal support, especially during the past two years which brought along various challenges never before encountered.”

Dr. Esperance Luvindao wrote a poem for the event in celebration of women and delivered it in dramatic style. Speakers at the event included a trio of remarkable women who have made significant strides in their respective industries. Baronice Hans, Managing Director for Bank Windhoek, award-winning Humanitarian Dr. Helena Ndume, retired Head of Ophthalmology at the Windhoek Central Hospital and recipient of the 2022 Lions Humanitarian Award, as well as Dr. Marisa Venter, General Practitioner with a special interest in Aesthetic Medicine and Dermatology, whose practice forms part of the Khomas Medical Group.

Bank Windhoek Managing Director, Baronice Hans said “Given the time and place in which we find ourselves; with the rise of women in political office locally, regionally, and internationally, and with women increasingly occupying their rightful place in the boardroom across the world, I believe the time is right for an event of this nature to take place in celebration of women who have made incredible contributions to the advancement of Namibia and her people through their chosen careers. Hans reminded guests that CPW is a combined offering of Bank Windhoek and Capricorn Asset Management, both members of the Capricorn Group. “In such a high pace environment it is of paramount importance to move with agility and continuously enhance the customer experience. The CPW offering is not merely a one-size-fits-all solution. Our holistic and unique approach towards banking and wealth management firmly rests on the foundation of intensely understanding the banking and wealth needs of our esteemed clients,’ she concluded.