Uncles Accused of Sexual Assault on Minors – Police Pursue Justice

November 27, 2023

By Lylie Happiness

OHAKADU, November 27 — Police in the Omusati region are currently investigating disturbing cases of sexual assault involving two minors in the Etayi constituency. The incidents occurred between March and November 2023 at undisclosed times.

In the first case, it is alleged that between March and 13 November 2023, in Ohakadu village, Etayi constituency, the uncle of a 14-year-old victim engaged in sexual intercourse without her consent.

In the second case, Inspector Ismael Basson reports that between June and 01 November 2023, at an unknown time in Selma Haimbodi’s house in Ongungila village, Etayi constituency, another uncle is accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a 9-year-old Namibian female without her consent.

Both cases were reported by a social worker in Oshikuku. The suspects are known, and despite a case of domestic violence being involved, they are yet to be apprehended. Police investigations are ongoing.

