Trending Now
Home International Ukraine says it struck Russian data center, military-linked facilities
Ukraine says it struck Russian data center, military-linked facilities
In this handout photo released by Russian Emergency Ministry Press Service on Friday, April 1, 2022, firefighters work at the site of fire at an oil depot in Belgorod region, Russia. The governor of the Russian border region of Belgorod accused Ukraine of flying helicopter gunships into Russian territory and striking an oil depot Friday morning. The depot is run by Russian energy giant Roseneft about 21 miles from the border. The governor says it was set ablaze by the attack that left two people injured. If confirmed, it would be the first attack of its kind by Ukrainian forces inside Russia. (Russian Emergency Ministry Press Service via AP)
International

Ukraine says it struck Russian data center, military-linked facilities

October 10, 2026

KIEV, Oct. 10  — Ukrainian forces struck a data center and several facilities in Russia linked to missile launch infrastructure and rocket fuel production, according to Ukrainian statements released Friday.

Ukrainian defense company Fire Point said its FP-1 drones struck a Yandex data center in the Grabtsevo industrial park in Russia’s Kaluga region, disabling several of its modules.

The facility, with a design capacity of 63 megawatts, is Yandex’s largest data center, Fire Point said in a Telegram post.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said strikes also hit the V.P. Barmin Research Institute of Launch Complexes and the intercontinental Ballistic Missile Elimination Centre, both in Russia’s Nizhny Novgorod region, as well as the Redkino Experimental Plant in the Tver region, which produces components of fuel used in Kh-55 and Kh-101 cruise missiles.

Since mid-September, Russian forces have also targeted data centers and other digital infrastructure in Ukraine, according to media reports. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 70
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Lives lost, power cut, flights cancelled as historic...

January 26, 2026

China’s wetland area ranks first in Asia, 4th...

February 2, 2026

Foreign envoys highlight cooperation in peaceful uses of...

June 29, 2025

Nigeria to build 4,000 telecom towers for digital...

December 4, 2025

Pakistan rejects report on Iranian aircraft as “misleading”

May 12, 2026

World Leaders Slam Deadly Russian Strike on Ukraine

April 15, 2025

U.S. attempts to use Hong Kong to contain...

April 18, 2026

24 killed as Russian strike hits apartment building:...

May 15, 2026

Israel says Turkish troops won’t be part of...

November 10, 2025

Forum on Global Human Rights Governance opens in...

June 11, 2026
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.