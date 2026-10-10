Ukraine says it struck Russian data center, military-linked facilities

KIEV, Oct. 10 — Ukrainian forces struck a data center and several facilities in Russia linked to missile launch infrastructure and rocket fuel production, according to Ukrainian statements released Friday.

Ukrainian defense company Fire Point said its FP-1 drones struck a Yandex data center in the Grabtsevo industrial park in Russia’s Kaluga region, disabling several of its modules.

The facility, with a design capacity of 63 megawatts, is Yandex’s largest data center, Fire Point said in a Telegram post.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said strikes also hit the V.P. Barmin Research Institute of Launch Complexes and the intercontinental Ballistic Missile Elimination Centre, both in Russia’s Nizhny Novgorod region, as well as the Redkino Experimental Plant in the Tver region, which produces components of fuel used in Kh-55 and Kh-101 cruise missiles.

Since mid-September, Russian forces have also targeted data centers and other digital infrastructure in Ukraine, according to media reports. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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