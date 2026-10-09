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Namibia, Angola deepen cooperation in education, cultural sectors
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Namibia, Angola deepen cooperation in education, cultural sectors

October 9, 2026

WINDHOEK, Oct. 9 — Namibia and Angola are set to strengthen cooperation in education and cultural development following the Namibian Cabinet’s approval of agreements covering the two sectors.

The Cabinet endorsed and approved the signing of a protocol on arts and cultural cooperation between the two countries, as well as a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on general education, according to Cabinet decisions released by Namibia’s Ministry of Information and Communication Technology on Friday.

The cultural cooperation protocol provides for exchanges of artists, cultural experts and practitioners, alongside research and the documentation of intangible cultural heritage. In education, the MoU focuses on capacity building, professional development of personnel and experts, curriculum research and the development of educational materials.

The decisions were taken at the 32nd and 33rd Cabinet meetings held on Sept. 29 and Oct. 6, respectively, the ministry said in a statement. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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