AfricaCRIME ‘Close our border!’ – Durban anti-immigration march turns violent as vehicles burn, foreign-owned businesses targeted October 9, 2026 http://namibiadailynews.info/wp-content/uploads/2026/10/A3116-08102026-1080P-Logo-Onscreen-Credits-Tl.mp4 Post Views: 78 Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Email 0 comment 0 Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest Namibia Daily News previous post Namibia, Angola deepen cooperation in education, cultural sectors next post China Farm 2024 Episode 25 You may also like Manyama scores as Chiefs wins the Soweto Derby. March 1, 2020 Three die in building collapse in Burundi’s capital... March 17, 2018 Angolans go to polls to elect new president... August 23, 2017 DR Congo military says several army positions attacked... May 25, 2022 UN agencies warn South Sudan funding shortfall pushes... July 3, 2026 South Africa rejects Ghana’s claim of xenophobic killing... July 2, 2026 SADC urged to reassess trade ties amid U.S.... June 7, 2025 South Africa reports sharp surge in measles cases May 1, 2026 Uganda calls for calm after confirmation of local... May 23, 2026 Light aircraft crash kills 2 in South Africa’s... December 1, 2025