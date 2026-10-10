Putin, Trump hold phone talks on Ukraine crisis, energy supply

MOSCOW/WASHINGTON, Oct. 10 — Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday, during which considerable attention was paid to prospects for resolving the Ukraine crisis, the Kremlin said.

On global energy developments, Russia reaffirmed its readiness to supply oil and petroleum products to U.S. and global markets, according to the Kremlin. “I am confident that this will have a positive impact on the entire global economy,” Putin said.

The talks also covered the situation surrounding Iran and various aspects of bilateral relations. The two sides reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining personal contacts between the presidents and continuing cooperation between their respective administrations, intelligence services and other agencies.

Trump also confirmed the phone call in a post on Truth Social. “I have just concluded a highly successful discussion with President Vladimir Putin, of Russia, wherein it was agreed that Russia will immediately supply over 300,000 Tons of Diesel Fuel to the American and Global Marketplace, another 500,000 Tons during the month of November, and 1,000,000 Tons immediately thereafter,” Trump wrote.

“Additionally, based on the condition of their Diesel Refineries, Russia will then deliver, within a short period of time, 3,000,000 Tons of Diesel Fuel,” he added.

Trump expressed confidence that the supplies would help bring down global diesel prices quickly. Following the phone call, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said that Russia will begin lifting restrictions on diesel fuel exports ahead of schedule.

Novak said that Russia stands ready to supply additional diesel volumes to the U.S. market and other partners. On the same day, the U.S. Department of the Treasury issued a temporary general license allowing the sale, delivery, offloading and importation of Russian-origin diesel fuel to the global market.

In a separate comment to reporters, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov described the phone call between the two presidents as friendly, substantive and 1.5 hours long. “Considerable attention was paid to prospects for resolving the conflict in Ukraine.

Putin spoke in detail about the measures we are taking in response to terrorist attacks by the Kiev regime, which has opted for escalation and is prolonging the conflict in every possible way,” Ushakov said.

He said that Russia’s armed forces hold the full initiative and are advancing in the zone of the special military operation, adding that Kiev’s attempts to strike deep into Russian territory to halt the advance of Russian troops along the entire contact line stand no chance of success.

Ushakov noted that the previous presidential discussion considered the possibility of resuming trilateral talks after the State Duma elections, but the situation has since changed.

“By attempting to sabotage our elections, launching a massive drone attack on Moscow, other cities and polling stations on the main voting day, and targeting individuals involved in organizing the vote, Kiev has effectively scuttled the chance for an immediate restart of negotiations,” Ushakov said. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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