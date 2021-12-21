Two Minors Ran Over by Cars in Seperate Incidents

WINDHOEK, DEC 21 – A five-year old boy was hit by a Toyota sedan on Friday, 17 December at about 17h30 on the B10 road Onhuno – Eenhana at Okatope village, while in Oshakati, a Mercedes sedan hit an 11-year old learner at Omagano Primary School on Saturday 18 December. In both incidents, the minors died on the spot.

Police reports allege that “the driver of a silver Toyota sedan was driving from east to west when he hit a pedestrian who was trying to cross the road from south to north.”

“The pedestrian died on the spot. The suspect is a 49 years’ Namibian male and a resident of Onhuno village. He is a licensed driver. Deceased is: Likius Hashomutushi Nghiiwamimwe, a 5-year-old Namibian male and he was a resident of Okatope village in Ohangwena Constituency. The next of kin is informed. Police investigation continues.”

In Oshakati police have are investigating a case of Culpable after at about 18:22 on the Oshakati main road at Okandjengedi on Saturday the driver of a Mercedes sedan hit a pedestrian who died on the spot.

“The driver was reported to be under the influence of alcohol. The deceased is identified as Johannes Kandiwapa 11 years old boy, a learner at Omagano Primary School from Uukwiyu Ondangwa. The driver 34 years old suspect is arrested. The next of kin has been informed and police investigation continues.”

The Police in Oshakati are also investigating multiple counts of drunk driving, driving a motor vehicle without a driving license, reckless and negligent driving after on Friday at about 17:10, the driver of a Toyota Corolla collided with a white Opel Corsa.

“It was discovered that the driver of the Toyota Corolla was driving under the influence of alcohol and driving without a driver’s license. The female driver of the Opel Corse allegedly sustained injuries. The driver of the Toyota Corolla was arrested,” said the police report, adding that investigations were ongoing.

Last Saturday on the D36 road between Omaruru and Uis at about 07:00, the driver of a white Nissan single cab bakkie lost control of the vehicle and overturned, leading to police investigating possible cases of Culpable Homicide; Reckless and or Negligent driving; Driving an un-roadworthy vehicle on a public road; and Driving without a valid driver’s license

“It is alleged that the accident was contributed by a mechanical fault. There were eight occupants on board including the driver, and all are Namibians. It is alleged that one passenger died on the spot, whilst all remaining seven including driver are seriously injured and all admitted at Omaruru State Hospital for medical treatment. The deceased is identified as Lisolotte Haoses, 48 years of age, Namibian female. The next of kin is informed and police investigation continues.”

Another case of Culpable Homicide is being investigated in Oshakati. On Saturday 18/12/2021 at around 09h13 at Ompundja-Eheke gravel road, it is alleged that the driver (deceased) Tomas Neumbo from Iikuku village was driving a silver Toyota Vitz and lost control of the vehicle causing it to overturn and he died on the spot. The only passenger allegedly sustained slight injuries but was taken to hospital for treatment. The next of kin of the deceased were informed.

Elsewhere in Ondangwa, at cc Oshikango main road near Okadolopa location, the driver of a white minibus (Quantum) from Epuku village Ohangwena Region, allegedly lost control of the vehicle and collided with an on-coming vehicle a white Toyota Hilux.

“Both drivers, 26 and 49 years old, are admitted at Onandjokwe hospital but in stable condition. One passenger from the Toyota Quantum is transferred to Ongwediva Medi park in critical condition while another passenger from the Toyota Hilux, 14-year-old girl is admitted at Onandjokwe hospital in a stable condition.”

Police are investigating reckless or negligent driving after the accident occurred on Saturday 18.12.2021 at about 13:00. – musa@namibiadailynews.info