Brazen Thieves Steal Police Bakkie Rear Lights

Crime

December 21, 2021

WINDHOEK, DEC 21 – In what is a case of daring capers exercising their brazenness, some menremoved rear lights of a white Toyota Hilux police bakkie belonging to Katutura CID which was parked AT the member’s house who was on stand-by duties. The incident occurred last Saturday at about 04h00 at a residence in Johaness Huss Street, Maroela, according to a police report.

Police are now investigating cases of malicious damage to GRN property /theft and currently, no suspect/s have been arrested and no recovery as yet.

On the same day in Rehoboth, Block B, it is alleged that a suspect – grand-son of a 69 year old complainant – stole the keys of the vehicle reg. N420-420R, a white Chevrolet Utility pick-up with a canopy out of the complainant’s room and drove the vehicle away.

“The value is N$80000.00 but the vehicle is not yet recovered. Police investigation continue.”

In Oshakati police are investigating the theft of a motor vehicle that occurred at about 04:00 at Okandjengedi location Oshakati on 18/12/2021.

“It is alleged that the suspect pushed the vehicle away and later drove it away used an unknown object. The vehicle is a Toyota Corolla White Registration number N15245ND, engine number is5AG595238, vin AE1105130584. The value is allegedly N$45000,00. The vehicle is not yet recovered and suspect not arrested. Police investigation continue.”

In a seperate incident, an alleged suspect broke into a living room’s window using a stone and gained entrance at farm Duineveld, Kalkrand.

“It is alleged that suspect(s) broke the living room’s window with a stone, gain entrance and stole the following items: 1xLg DVD player, 1xlg sound box, 1x pair of all-star shoes, 1x electrical extension, 14xpair of different shoes, 1x pink bag with toiletries. All allegedly valued at N$4250.00. A 31 years old suspect is arrested and all the items were recovered.” – musa@namibiadailynews.info

