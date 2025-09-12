Trending Now
Home InternationalAmerica Trump says drone incursion into Poland “could have been a mistake”
Trump says drone incursion into Poland “could have been a mistake”
(250912) -- WASHINGTON, Sept. 12, 2025 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Donald Trump answers questions from reporters at the White House in Washington D.C., the United States, Sept. 11, 2025. U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday said that the alleged Russian drone incursion into Poland's airspace "could have been a mistake," while expressing frustration with the incident. "It could have been a mistake, but regardless, I'm not happy about anything having to do with that whole situation," Trump told reporters. (Xinhua/Hu Yousong)
AmericaEuropeInternational

Trump says drone incursion into Poland “could have been a mistake”

September 12, 2025

WASHINGTON, Sept. 11 — U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday said that the alleged Russian drone incursion into Poland’s airspace “could have been a mistake,” while expressing frustration with the incident.

“It could have been a mistake, but regardless, I’m not happy about anything having to do with that whole situation,” Trump told reporters.

“I don’t like it,” he said. “Hopefully it’s going to come to an end.” In his first response to the incident, Trump wrote on Truth Social platform on Wednesday: “What’s with Russia violating Poland’s airspace with drones? Here we go!” His remarks so far stand in contrast to the strong statements from European leaders, some of whom accused Russia of carrying out a deliberate drone incursion to test the readiness of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

Russia has rejected the accusation made by Poland, the EU, and NATO that it launched the drones. The Russian Defense Ministry said that none of its strike targets were in Poland, while Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the EU and NATO “accuse Russia of provocations on a daily basis” without evidence. T

he Polish military shot down drones over Poland after its airspace was repeatedly violated overnight from Tuesday to Wednesday, according to a statement from the Polish Armed Forces Operational Command.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk had invoked Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty, seeking consultations with NATO allies over a threat to national security.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said on Wednesday that NATO will continue to closely monitor the situation in the east, with its air defense systems kept on standby.(Xinhua)

Post Views: 3
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

10 killed by landmine in Somalia

February 5, 2022

African officials call for immediate, full-scale implementation of...

March 18, 2025

African nations asked to digitalize revenue collection amid...

September 7, 2021

Bullet killing Al Jazeera journalist handed to U.S....

July 3, 2022

At least 5 dead as powerful typhoon lashes...

December 17, 2021

Brain-spinal interface offers new hope for paralyzed patients

March 19, 2025

China’s defense ministry says Japan’s military buildup causes...

September 10, 2025

New Zealand online investing platforms transform attitudes to...

August 5, 2021

37 inmates killed in Venezuela prison riot

August 18, 2017

U.S. CDC recommends vaccinated people wear masks indoors...

July 28, 2021
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.