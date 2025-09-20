Israeli army says conducted airstrikes on 100 targets across Gaza

JERUSALEM, Sept. 20 — The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement on Saturday that its air force struck around 100 targets throughout the Gaza Strip over the past day.

It added that among the targets were underground infrastructure sites, weapons storage facilities, and militant cells.

At the same time, IDF ground troops expanded operations in Gaza City, dismantling military infrastructure such as tunnels, booby-trapped buildings, Hamas operational sites, and sniper positions, according to the statement.

It added that the troops located weapons and killed militants from Hamas’ military wing in the area.

The IDF also said its troops dismantled military infrastructure and killed militants in the northern and southern Gaza Strip, including Khan Younis and Rafah.

Palestine’s official news agency WAFA reported on Saturday that at least 34 Palestinians were killed and 200 others wounded in the Gaza Strip over the last 24 hours due to Israeli strikes.

Local health authorities confirmed that since October 2023, the Palestinian death toll from the Israeli offensive has reached 65,208, with 166,271 others injured. (Xinhua)