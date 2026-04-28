Egypt, Oman, Jordan, Britain, Germany urge efforts to back U.S.-Iran negotiations

CAIRO, April 28 — Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty held separate phone calls late Monday with his counterparts from Oman, Jordan, Britain and Germany on recent regional developments, specially the path of U.S.-Iran negotiations, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said Tuesday.

The ministers exchanged views on rapidly evolving regional developments and emphasized the need to intensify support for U.S.-Iran negotiations and political settlement efforts to avert war, the ministry said in a statement.

They agreed to uphold a negotiation-based approach and continue pursuing understandings among concerned parties to consolidate the ceasefire, end the war, and reduce regional tensions, it said.

They also agreed to continue coordination and consultation, stressing that diplomatic solutions remain the best option for regional and global security and stability, it added.

On Feb. 28, Israel and the United States launched joint attacks on Tehran and other Iranian cities, killing Iran’s then Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, senior commanders, and civilians. Iran responded with waves of missile and drone strikes targeting Israel and U.S. interests in the Middle East, while tightening control over the Strait of Hormuz.

An April 8 ceasefire was followed by U.S.-Iran negotiations in Pakistan’s capital Islamabad, which failed to yield an agreement. The United States later imposed its own blockade on the waterway.

With both sides far apart on core demands, prospects for a comprehensive settlement remain uncertain despite growing regional and international calls for de-escalation.(Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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