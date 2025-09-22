Chinese vice premier calls for stable, sound, sustainable China-U.S. trade ties

Trending Now
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (R) shakes hands with China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi during a meeting in Nusa Dua on the Indonesian resort island of Bali on July 9, 2022. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds / POOL / AFP) (Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
September 22, 2025

BEIJING, Sept. 22  — Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng on Monday expressed the hope that the U.S. side will work with China to promote the stable, sound and sustainable development of bilateral economic and trade ties.

When meeting with a U.S. congressional delegation led by Representative Adam Smith in Beijing, He said phone talks between the Chinese and U.S. heads of state last week had provided strategic guidance for the stable development of bilateral ties in the next stage.

As the two countries have broad space for cooperation and extensive common interests, it is hoped that the U.S. side will engage in candid communication with China, and jointly build up mutual trust and dispel misgivings by following the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation, He said.

He called on members of the U.S. Congress to play a positive role in facilitating the shared development of both countries through opening up communication channels and helping enhance dialogues. (Xinhua)

