India condemns attacks on commercial vessels in Strait of Hormuz region

NEW DELHI, Oct. 12– India’s External Affairs Ministry on Sunday condemned the recent attacks on two ships, MT Petro Dolphin and MT Valthera, in the Strait of Hormuz region, which left two Indian seafarers missing.

In an official statement, the ministry said that such attacks must cease, and called for an unimpeded flow of maritime commerce through international waterways.

There were 11 Indian seafarers on MT Petro Dolphin when it came under a drone attack. While 9 were rescued safely, two were still missing. The other set of 11 Indians aboard MT Valthera were said to be safe after the vessel was struck by an unknown projectile, according to the statement.

The ministry further stated that the recurring attacks on commercial shipping in the region were deeply concerning, and risked further aggravating an already volatile situation, adding that freedom of navigation and the safe, unimpeded flow of maritime commerce through international waterways, in accordance with international law, must be upheld. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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