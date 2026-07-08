Trump says ceasefire with Iran “is over”

ANKARA, July 8 — U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday here that the ceasefire with Iran “is over,” and he does not want to deal with Iran anymore. Speaking to journalists alongside NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, Trump said he no longer wants to engage with Iranian officials. “For me, I think it is over.

I don’t want to deal with them anymore … They are sick people, they are led by sick people, they are vicious, violent people,” he noted. “If they had nuclear weapons, they would use them. As far as I am concerned, it (the ceasefire) is over,” said Trump.

Trump expressed skepticism regarding future negotiations, saying he would consult his negotiators but characterized dealing with Iranian officials as a “waste of time,” accusing them of dishonesty. Trump further said Iranian representatives agree privately to terms regarding nuclear weapons but publicly deny those agreements after the meetings conclude.

“We make a deal. Everyone’s agreed: no nuclear weapon,” Trump said. “We make a deal, they go outside and talk to the press. They say we never even talked about it.” He concluded that while negotiations could technically continue, he considers the current process to be at an end.

In a new round of escalation of tensions beginning Tuesday, the United States has launched strikes against 80 Iranian targets, and in response, Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps attacked 85 U.S. military sites in Bahrain and Kuwait. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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