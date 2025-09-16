11 killed in landslides in Malaysia’s Sabah state

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept. 16 — At least 11 people have been confirmed dead and several more were missing on Monday following a series of landslides triggered by continuous heavy rain across Malaysia’s northern Borneo state of Sabah.

The accident took place in a village near the state capital of Kota Kinabalu.

Meanwhile, flooding has displaced over 1,788 people in the state, with the victims being housed in 12 relief centers, according to the country’s social welfare department.

Separately, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Monday announced an additional allocation of 10 million ringgit (2.38 million U.S. dollars) in aid to be channeled to victims, on top of the 11 million ringgits previously allocated, urging Malaysians to come together to help those in need. (Xinhua)