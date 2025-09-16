Trending Now
11 killed in landslides in Malaysia's Sabah state
Rescue teams continue the search for victims caught in a landslide, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Batang Kali, Malaysia. A landslide Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at a tourist campground in Malaysia left more than a dozen of people dead and authorities said a dozen of others were feared buried at the site on an organic farm outside the capital of Kuala Lumpur. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)
11 killed in landslides in Malaysia’s Sabah state

September 16, 2025
KUALA LUMPUR, Sept. 16 — At least 11 people have been confirmed dead and several more were missing on Monday following a series of landslides triggered by continuous heavy rain across Malaysia’s northern Borneo state of Sabah.
The accident took place in a village near the state capital of Kota Kinabalu.
Meanwhile, flooding has displaced over 1,788 people in the state, with the victims being housed in 12 relief centers, according to the country’s social welfare department.
Separately, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Monday announced an additional allocation of 10 million ringgit (2.38 million U.S. dollars) in aid to be channeled to victims, on top of the 11 million ringgits previously allocated, urging Malaysians to come together to help those in need. (Xinhua)
