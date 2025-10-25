Trending Now
Home InternationalAsia 2 motorcyclists killed in road accident in E. Afghanistan
2 motorcyclists killed in road accident in E. Afghanistan
AsiaInternationaltragedy

2 motorcyclists killed in road accident in E. Afghanistan

October 25, 2025

KABUL, Oct. 25 — Two motorcyclists were killed in a road accident in eastern Afghanistan’s Khost province, a local police official reported late Friday.

The mishap took place in the Nawi Koot area of Nader Shah Koot district when a motorcycle carrying two riders collided with a truck, killing both riders on the spot, provincial police spokesman Tahir Ehrar told Xinhua.

The deceased were transported to a provincial hospital, the official said, attributing the crash to reckless driving.

Earlier this week, nine commuters were injured in a separate accident after a passenger bus collided with a truck in northern Samangan province.

Thousands of people die in traffic accidents across Afghanistan each year, often due to reckless driving, overloaded vehicles, poor road conditions, lack of traffic signs, and dilapidated highways. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 70
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Beijing to build at least 20 5G factories...

August 27, 2025

Lebanese president urges int’l actions after Israeli attack...

September 4, 2025

Israeli navy takes over last boat of Gaza-bound...

October 3, 2025

DR Congo commends progress made during president’s visit...

June 6, 2023

British politicians react to flight crash in India

June 12, 2025

Iran approves formation of new defense council

August 4, 2025

Trump ends UK tour with disagreement over Palestine,...

September 19, 2025

Nigerian president lifts 6-month emergency rule in oil-rich...

September 18, 2025

Ghanaian gov’t beefs up security in Savannah Region...

September 1, 2025

Less than half of Angolan population are financial...

July 16, 2025
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.