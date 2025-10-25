2 motorcyclists killed in road accident in E. Afghanistan

KABUL, Oct. 25 — Two motorcyclists were killed in a road accident in eastern Afghanistan’s Khost province, a local police official reported late Friday.

The mishap took place in the Nawi Koot area of Nader Shah Koot district when a motorcycle carrying two riders collided with a truck, killing both riders on the spot, provincial police spokesman Tahir Ehrar told Xinhua.

The deceased were transported to a provincial hospital, the official said, attributing the crash to reckless driving.

Earlier this week, nine commuters were injured in a separate accident after a passenger bus collided with a truck in northern Samangan province.

Thousands of people die in traffic accidents across Afghanistan each year, often due to reckless driving, overloaded vehicles, poor road conditions, lack of traffic signs, and dilapidated highways. (Xinhua)

