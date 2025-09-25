Military equipment discovered in eastern Afghanistan

KABUL, Sept. 25 — Police have discovered a number of military equipment, including anti-personnel mines, in eastern Afghanistan’s Kapisa province on Wednesday, provincial police spokesman Abdul Fatah Faiz said Thursday.

The ammunitions, which included seven stocks of anti-personnel mines, numerous projectiles and bullets, were unearthed from a farmland in the Khamzargar area, the official added without providing more details.

Previously, police reported the discovery of ammunition, including 40 pieces of mortar mines, in the Sheikh Ali district of the neighboring Parwan province a day earlier on Wednesday. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 63