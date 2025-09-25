Trending Now
Home International Military equipment discovered in eastern Afghanistan
Military equipment discovered in eastern Afghanistan
InternationalMiddle EastPOLITICS

Military equipment discovered in eastern Afghanistan

September 25, 2025

KABUL, Sept. 25 — Police have discovered a number of military equipment, including anti-personnel mines, in eastern Afghanistan’s Kapisa province on Wednesday, provincial police spokesman Abdul Fatah Faiz said Thursday.

The ammunitions, which included seven stocks of anti-personnel mines, numerous projectiles and bullets, were unearthed from a farmland in the Khamzargar area, the official added without providing more details.

Previously, police reported the discovery of ammunition, including 40 pieces of mortar mines, in the Sheikh Ali district of the neighboring Parwan province a day earlier on Wednesday. (Xinhua)

 

Post Views: 63
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Facts about Russia-Ukraine conflict: Moscow will “draw appropriate...

June 6, 2022

Explosions rock Ukraine’s key airport, military facilities: media

February 24, 2022

Lebanon signs World Bank loan agreement for infrastructure...

August 26, 2025

UN chief calls for investments in decent jobs,...

September 29, 2021

Al-Jazeera journalist killed amid Israeli raid in West...

May 11, 2022

Southampton sacks coach Juric after Premier League relegation...

April 7, 2025

4 terrorists killed in operation in SW Pakistan

September 12, 2025

Israeli attacks continue in Gaza as truce postponed

November 24, 2023

Israel issues evacuation warning for residents in N....

June 7, 2025

Chinese city sacks, probes six officials over COVID-19...

August 8, 2021
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.