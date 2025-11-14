Traffic accident kills 1, injures 2 in S. Afghanistan

KABUL, Nov. 14 — At least one person was killed and two others injured in a road accident in southern Afghanistan’s Zabul province, provincial police spokesman Zabihullah Jawhar said on Friday.

The crash occurred on Thursday afternoon along the Kabul-Kandahar highway, one of the country’s busiest transport routes linking the capital with the southern region, the official said.

According to local police, a car collided with an oncoming vehicle, killing one commuter at the scene and injuring two others who were later taken to a local hospital.

Road accidents remain a persistent concern across Afghanistan, where heavy traffic, poor road conditions, and limited enforcement of traffic regulations frequently contribute to deadly incidents. (Xinhua)

