Three men die in motor accident on Omafo-Okalongo road.

May 6, 2022

By Lylie Happiness

OSHAKATI, 6 May 2022 – Three men were killed in a road accident on Friday at around 07h00 on the Omafo-Okalongo road, police said in a statement.

The accident occurred in Omufituwanakashole village where the driver of a Grey Audi A4 sedan vehicle reportedly collided with a Silver Toyota sedan from the rear. The vehicles were both traveling from east to west.

The impact caused the vehicles to veer off the road and overturn.

The three occupants, Namibian males aged 37,27, and 49 respectively, died instantly, the police report said.

The next of kin have been informed. – Namibia Daily News

