Thousands join Worldwide Interfaith Prayer hosted by Shincheonji Church to End Pandemic Globally.

Windhoek, Nov 17–Shincheonji Church of Jesus, an international church group with more than 200,000 members worldwide, hosted an interfaith live-streamed

prayer event in more than 73 countries on Sunday for the eradication of

the COVID-19 pandemic and to aid governments, medical personnel and

patients fighting the virus. People from various Christian denominations

and religions participated in this large-scale online event.

Mr Man Hee Lee, the chairman of Shincheonji Church, called for this past

weekend to pray for our global society affected by the ongoing pandemic.

The event was held simultaneously around the world with more than

200,000 attending from countries across the globe, including hundreds

from southern Africa.

Mr Lee, who is also the founder of the global peace advocacy group

registered with the UN called HWPL (Heavenly Culture World Peace and

Restoration of Light), said in a statement that all people of faith

should gather to pray for an effective and quick end to the pandemic

that is devastating the world, and for an effective vaccine to be made

available worldwide as soon as possible. With himself being a leader of

a large international church, with its origins in South Korea, he urged

members of his congregation in countries across the globe, worldwide

partners of HWPL, and every person of faith with a willing heart, to

participate in this prayer initiative.

The prayer event was broadcasted live on YouTube at 8am in South Africa

on Sunday. Many religious leaders from southern Africa answered this

call for prayer and joined with the global faith community in what can

be described as a united response of love and cooperation for those

suffering from COVID-19 in both Africa and the world over.

“The significance of praying together as religious leaders, it’s

incomparable. It’s high time that we unite in prayer and when we unite

in prayer, miracles begin to happen,” Rev Phumzile Stofile, Vice

Chairperson of the ANC Chaplaincy in South Africa said yesterday after

the prayer event.

Mr Lee said that the Global Prayer Event is especially meaningful in

that it transcends different Christian denominations and religions to

take charge in overcoming this crisis. Shincheonji church was severely

hit in February this year with thousands of its members being infected

by COVID-19 and lead to great distress, with infections rising in South

Korea.

“Too many people are suffering because of COVID-19, especially with

those who were infected in church last February that cause distress to

the members and the citizens (of South Korea),” Mr Lee said. “We should

actively put in our effort and pray to God for the people, and for the

pandemic to end. I urge every person of faith around the world to also

gather their heart and pray so the whole world can come out of the

suffering cause by this plague.”

The prayer event took place ahead of Shincheonji church’s third

blood-plasma donation drive, where 4,000 of its members who fully

recovered from COVID-19 will participate from November 16. Blood plasma

is required for developing plasma treatment for those infected with the

coronavirus. The church has already conducted two similar donation

drives in July and September.

“We are grateful for the active participation of Shincheonji, and for

cooperation of the City of Daegu and the Korean Red Cross,” Mr Kwon

Joon-wook deputy director of the Central Disaster and Safety

Countermeasure Headquarters in South Korea said in a press statement.

With thousands of people of faith having participated in the global

prayer event, one such participant said, “I have realized that the power

to overcome COVID-19 is tolerance, love and unity. We will put in our

utmost effort to overcome COVID-19.”

