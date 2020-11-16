UK PM feeling “great” as self-quarantine enters 2nd day.

LONDON, Nov. 16 -- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Monday that he feels "great" on the first working day since he went into self-isolation late Sunday after contacting with someone who tested positive for coronavirus. Johnson started self isolation on Sunday after having a meeting with some lawmakers in 10 Downing Street on Thursday morning, including MP for Ashfield Lee Anderson, who later developed coronavirus symptoms and tested positive, Sky News reported. In the video posted Monday on Twitter, Johnson said: "The good news is that NHS (National Health Service) Test and Trace is working ever-more efficiently, but the bad news is that they've pinged me and I've got to self-isolate because someone I was in contact with a few days ago has developed COVID." "We've got to interrupt the spread of the disease and one of the ways we can do that now is by self-isolating for 14 days when contacted by Test and Trace," he added. The prime minister recovered from COVID-19 after contracting the virus in March and subsequently spending three days in intensive care. Four other Conservative lawmakers are also self-isolating following the Thursday meeting, according to the BBC. England is currently under a month-long national lockdown until Dec. 2, the second of its kind since the coronavirus outbreak in Britain, in a bid to quell the resurgence of coronavirus. Another 24,962 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 1,369,318, according to official figures released Sunday. The coronavirus-related deaths in Britain rose by 168 to 51,934, the data showed. Britain is the first European nation to record more than 50,000 coronavirus deaths. It is the fifth country in the world to hit the tragic milestone, following the United States, Brazil, India and Mexico. To bring life back to normal, countries such as Britain, China, Germany, Russia and the United States are racing against time to develop coronavirus vaccines.