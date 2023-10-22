Spiritual Leader Primate Ayodele Shares Prophecies for African Nations’ Elections

Staff Reporter

LAGOS, Oct. 22 — Primate Ayodele, the spiritual leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, recently shared his prophecies concerning upcoming general elections in various African countries, including Namibia, Botswana, Rwanda, Zimbabwe, Gambia, Malawi, and Lesotho.

For Namibia, Primate Ayodele warned that the election outcome might not favour the ruling party unless they take prompt action. He emphasized that the people will demand change, and suggested that if the ruling party cooperates with opposition parties through a coalition, it could affect the chances of the current president. He also expressed concerns about the possibility of election fraud.

In Rwanda, Primate Ayodele predicted that the current president might face resistance in his bid to contest for another term, but he would vigorously pursue it. He also cautioned about potential internal troubles within the ruling party and recommended that opposition parties unite behind a single strong candidate to challenge Paul Kagame.

Regarding Botswana, Primate Ayodele advised the president to pray for good health and seek divine guidance. He suggested that the president might make unpopular decisions and face betrayal, while also warning of a weakened national currency and the threat of external attacks.

In Madagascar, Primate Ayodele foresaw that the former president, Andry Rajoelina, would stand out in the elections but would encounter strong opposition to his victory. He urged Rajoelina to employ strategic thinking to overcome the opposition’s plans.

Discussing Zimbabwe, Primate Ayodele called for prayers to prevent a cholera outbreak. He also advised the president to be cautious, as he foresaw potential blackmail, personal loss, and a decline in security control.

For the Gambia, Primate Ayodele predicted that the current president might lose popularity towards the end of his term, and if he decides to run for re-election, he may face disgrace. He also raised concerns about a worsening economy and the potential end of his party’s political reign.

In the case of Malawi, Primate Ayodele advised the president to exercise caution to avoid creating unnecessary adversaries. He also warned of potential opposition within the president’s close aides.

Primate Ayodele concluded by advising the Prime Minister of Lesotho to remain prayerful regarding his political future to make informed decisions and avoid confusion.

It is important to remember that these prophecies are not absolute truths but rather predictions. It is crucial to respect all political leaders and avoid making harmful or discriminatory statements.