Namibian Faithful Shine in Shincheonji Church’s Historic 100,000-Graduate Global Celebration

Staff Reporter

Seoul, November 9 — In a momentous achievement, Shincheonji Church of Jesus’s interdenominational theological seminary is set to mark the graduation of an impressive 100,000 students for the third consecutive time this November. Achieving this milestone thrice in just four years is a testament to the program’s global impact, bringing together believers from diverse Christian denominations worldwide.

The theological course offered by Shincheonji Church of Jesus has experienced remarkable growth, evident in the powerful testimonials of its graduates. These accounts highlight the transformative influence of the program in fortifying believers’ faith and fostering unity through the shared knowledge and testimony of the New Testament’s revealed word. Notably, more than 200 Namibian citizens eagerly anticipate participating in this unprecedented global seminary graduation.

Inspired by the fulfilment of the New Testament, particularly the book of Revelation, courageous graduates embarked on a journey that not only unravelled the events of the end times but also uncovered the true meaning of Revelation and its physical fulfilment. This course serves as a platform for overcoming denominational barriers, uniting believers in their shared understanding.

Preparations for the monumental 100,000 graduation event have been meticulous, reflecting the anticipation and enthusiasm of graduates and church members alike. The recent “Shincheonji Open Bible Seminar: Prophecy and Fulfillment of Revelations” in October set the stage for this grand occasion. Mr. Elione Calunga, presiding over the event, emphasized the covenant lying in the New Testament and the detailed Revelation’s essential understanding, inspiring 200 graduates to anticipate their graduation.

As the much-awaited event draws near, graduates express their excitement and gratitude, acknowledging the course’s transformative impact on their understanding of the Bible. The Church invites the public to join in celebrating this historic occasion, recognizing the graduates donning distinctive blue gowns and caps embroidered with the Church’s emblem.

Shincheonji Church of Jesus, an international church organization with branches across all continents, was established in 1984. The chairman and senior pastor, Mr. Man-Hee Lee, leads the church, known for its branches in Africa, including Namibia, Ethiopia, Uganda, Kenya, South Africa, and Zimbabwe. Shincheonji, representing ‘new heaven and new earth,’ symbolizes the new tabernacle and new people, emphasizing its commitment to a profound understanding of the Bible and the revelation within it.