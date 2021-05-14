Third locally-transmitted COVID-19 case reported in China’s Anhui

HEFEI, May 14 — East China’s Anhui Province on Friday reported one more locally-transmitted COVID-19 case in Feixi County under the provincial capital Hefei City, according to the emergency epidemic prevention and control headquarters of Hefei.

This is the second case in Feixi and the third in Anhui since the first confirmed case of a 29-year-old female in Lu’an City was reported on Thursday.

The new case, a 31-year-old woman, is a colleague of a case previously found in Feixi. The two had stayed in the same hotel room since Tuesday. She received a nucleic acid test on Thursday afternoon as a close contact of the previous case.

The patient has been transferred to a designated hospital and is in stable condition. The building in Feixi County that houses the hotel has been classified as a medium-risk area, according to the headquarters.

Some 62,000 people from designated areas in Hefei City have been sampled, with over 41,000 results having come back, all negative.

A total of 167 close contacts of the two cases have been placed under quarantine in Hefei, and epidemiological investigation is underway.

Large gatherings are suspended in some designated areas in Hefei and some large-scale events scheduled for Friday have been cancelled, said the headquarters. (Xinhua)