Kenya approves standards for smart-city development

NAIROBI, May 14– Kenya has approved six standards that will guide the development of eco and social-friendly cities that use information and communications technology.

Bernard Njiraini, managing director of Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS), said Thursday the approved standards will facilitate the transformation of urban infrastructure in a smart and sustainable way.

“As Kenya continues to rapidly urbanize, we increasingly rely on technological solutions to create sustainable living patterns, manage resource consumption in water and energy, enhance smart infrastructure development as well as tackle environmental challenges such as garbage disposal and recycling,” said Njiraini in a statement released in Nairobi.

According to the KEBS, the approved standards address issues such as real-time data and informatics exchange, smart transportation and electric power infrastructure.

“These standards are expected to respond to social, economic, environmental as well as cultural needs of present and future generation are met,” he said.

Kenya is currently developing two smart cities namely Tatu and Konza. (Xinhua)