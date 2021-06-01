Civics Football Club blessed with a N$ 550 000.00 Sponsorship by PSTBET

Windhoek, Civics Football club today received a sponsorship of N$550 000, 00 from a betting company Premier Sports Trading (PSTBET).

Speaking at the hand over ceremony,PSTBET Founder and CEO said “they decided to invest in sport to allow the youth to play the beautiful game of football”. Steve Hamunyela said they chosse Civics Football club because of its rich history, such as caf championship experience , premier league etc.

Deputy Minister of youth and Sport hon. Emma Kantema-Gaomas commended the betting company for taking such great initiative to meet government halfway. Kantema said “government will continue to create a conducive environment for sport to thrive. Government alone cannot improve sports in the country, its good to see private companies coming onboard.”

The Deputy Minister also encouraged Civics Football club to promote good governance and administer the funds well.

The Chairperson of Civics Football club, thanks PSTBET for choosing civics as the football club to benefit for such an important gesture.

PSTBET promised to extend the sponsorship should the club fulfill its set goals and objectives as set up in the agreement.

PSTBET has around 315 employees and was established in 2014.

Robert Maseka

mrobert@namibiadailynews.info