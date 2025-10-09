Trending Now
Uncategorized

UN court to deliver advisory opinion on Israel's obligations in occupied Palestinian territories

October 9, 2025

THE HAGUE, Oct. 9– The International Court of Justice (ICJ) will issue its advisory opinion on Israel’s obligations in the occupied Palestinian territories on Oct. 22, the UN’s top court said on Thursday.

A public sitting will be held at the Peace Palace in The Hague, where ICJ President Judge Iwasawa Yuji will read the opinion. The advisory opinion stems from a December 2024 request by the UN General Assembly (UNGA), which asked the world court to clarify Israel’s duties as an occupying power under international law.

The request, made through a UNGA resolution, sought guidance on Israel’s responsibilities toward ensuring unhindered humanitarian access and the operations of the UN and other actors in the Palestinian territories.

Public hearings on the case were held between April 28 and May 2, 2025, during which 39 states, the UN and regional organizations including the League of Arab States, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the African Union, presented oral statements.

While the ICJ’s advisory opinions are not legally binding, they carry significant political and moral weight and often influence UN actions and international debate. The ICJ, the principal judicial organ of the UN, is based at the Peace Palace in The Hague, the Netherlands. (Xinhua)

